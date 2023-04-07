City Council candidates comment on fair campaign practices form

As Election Day approaches for the Arlington City Council, candidates will begin ramping up campaigning for their seats.
But not all of them have signed the Code of Fair Campaign Practices form, a voluntary document that candidates can sign promising to run a fair campaign. Some of them said they weren’t aware of this form, while some had other reasons.
The voluntary document is required by state law to be presented when candidates file their campaign treasurer. By signing, candidates pledge to conduct an honest campaign, which has implications such as limiting attacks on their opponents based on any records and stated positions on issues. They will also not use character defamation, avoid malicious or unfounded accusations and will not use negative prejudice based on race, sex, religion or national origin.
The code was established in the Texas 75th Legislative Session in 1997. Its purpose was to encourage candidates and political committees to run a fair campaign and not use tactics that would cloud issues and unfairly attack opponents.
Candidates are presented with a blank form of the Code of Fair Campaign Practices by the authority — in Arlington's case, the city secretary. It’s required for the candidate or political committee to be informed and have an opportunity to sign the voluntary form.
By March 21, only one of the eight candidates for Arlington city council signed the voluntary form for this election. After The Shorthorn asked for comment, four additional candidates filed.
Arlington city secretary Alex Busken said in an email that candidates had multiple opportunities to sign these forms. His office maintains copies of the Code of Fair Campaign Practices Form and Chapter 258 of the Texas Election Code.
“We also include copies of these documents in the candidate packet that is available at our office throughout the candidate filing period,” Busken said. “When our office provides these documents to the candidates, we inform them that subscription to the code is voluntary.”
District 3’s challenger Marvin Sutton was the first candidate to submit the Code of Fair Campaign Practices Form. The standards on the form are not enforceable, but show voters that he’s willing to go “above and beyond” for his position of trust and power, Sutton said.
Incumbent Nikkie Hunter filed the form after being reached out to for comment.
District 4 candidates, incumbent Andrew Piel and Chris “Dobi” Dobson, didn’t initially sign the form.
Piel said he wasn’t aware of this document, but after The Shorthorn asked for comment on why, he submitted the form.
He should have gotten the Code of Fair Campaign Practices form when he first designated a campaign treasurer in 2019, Piel wrote. Since Piel’s campaign treasurer stayed the same in the 2021 and 2023 elections, the obligation to notify him of the form was never triggered again.
District 4 challenger Chris “Dobi” Dobson knew about this document, but didn’t sign it.
Dobson’s signed it for years, but feels it's a band-aid on a corrupt system, he wrote. “Where no accountability is practiced, pledges like these at best amount virtue signaling.”
District 5 incumbent Rebecca Boxall didn’t submit a Code of Fair Campaign Practices Form, but she is running unopposed for her seat.
In the District 8 race, incumbent Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley signed the form back in 2019 and 2021, but didn’t submit a form this time around.
District 8’s David Mosby said he doesn't remember seeing this form when filling out his campaign treasury, but submitted the form after The Shorthorn asked for comment.
In addition to Boxall and Dobson, mayoral candidates Amy Cearnal and incumbent Jim Ross haven’t submitted a Code of Fair Campaign Practices form.
Carnal said she wasn’t aware of the form, but isn’t opposed to signing it. At the time of reporting, she has still not filed the document.
As of April 6, Ross had not provided any comment on why he didn’t submit the document.
The Code of Fair Campaign Practices form can be filled out anytime. Early voting begins April 24 and ends May 2. Election Day is May 6.
Editor's Note: Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow at the Fort Worth Report. David Mosby is on their Advisory Council. News decisions are made independently of the Fort Worth Report board members and financial supporters. This connection doesn't affect Shorthorn reporting.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.