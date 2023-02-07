City council approves election dates, funding for phase one of the Rotary Dream Park

Arlington City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance establishing election dates and construction funding for phase one of the Rotary Dream Park during its Tuesday evening meeting.
May 6 was chosen as general Election Day for the mayor and council member positions for districts 3, 4, 5 and 8, according to a staff report. June 10 is set for any required runoff election.
A future council meeting will designate polling places.
Mayor Jim Ross won the general runoff election in 2021 against Michael Glaspie. Ross filed for reelection Jan. 17 and is currently running unopposed.
The May election will also have propositions to improve street conditions and various city facilities. The total for all proposals is about $278 million.
The Rotary Dream Park will cost the city about $271 thousand for this fiscal year, according to a staff report. Because of time constraints, it will be constructed in two successive phases. Phase one includes mobilization, erosion control and site preparation. The installation of artist Jen Lewin’s gear sculpture is also a part of this phase.
“I have no doubt that the Rotary Dream Park will be a beautiful green space in a burgeoning area of Arlington,” said Raul Gonzalez, district 2 council member, in an email.
The park will be located on East Front Street between North Center Street, North Mesquite Street and the Union Pacific Railroad, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.