City council approves election dates, funding for phase one of the Rotary Dream Park

The city council chambers sit in the shade of the sun April 13, 2020, in Arlington.

Arlington City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance establishing election dates and construction funding for phase one of the Rotary Dream Park during its Tuesday evening meeting.

May 6 was chosen as general Election Day for the mayor and council member positions for districts 3, 4, 5 and 8, according to a staff report. June 10 is set for any required runoff election. 

A future council meeting will designate polling places. 

Mayor Jim Ross won the general runoff election in 2021 against Michael Glaspie. Ross filed for reelection Jan. 17 and is currently running unopposed.

The May election will also have propositions to improve street conditions and various city facilities. The total for all proposals is about $278 million. 

The Rotary Dream Park will cost the city about $271 thousand for this fiscal year, according to a staff report. Because of time constraints, it will be constructed in two successive phases. Phase one includes mobilization, erosion control and site preparation. The installation of artist Jen Lewin’s gear sculpture is also a part of this phase.

“I have no doubt that the Rotary Dream Park will be a beautiful green space in a burgeoning area of Arlington,” said Raul Gonzalez, district 2 council member, in an email. 

The park will be located on East Front Street between North Center Street, North Mesquite Street and the Union Pacific Railroad, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.   

