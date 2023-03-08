City Council approves changes to citizen participation guidelines, city maintenance renewals

Arlington City Council approved changing the guidelines to public comment during its evening meeting Tuesday.
The council voted 5-4 Tuesday to make changes to the citizen participation portion of the meeting, including decreasing the time limit for speakers. The council also unanimously approved multiple renewal contracts for city maintenance.
District 2 Raul Gonzalez, District 3 Nikkie Hunter, District 4 Andrew Piel and District 5 Rebecca Boxall voted no on the public comment resolution.
The resolution makes it so residents have two minutes to speak if there are 25 or fewer speakers pre-registered for the meeting, and one minute if there are 26 or more speakers. Previously, all speakers were allowed three minutes to speak. Residents will have until 5 p.m. to register to speak.
Gonzalez's issue with the resolution was that it required residents to register before the evening meeting, he said.
“I don't want to require people to have to sign up to be able to speak,” Gonzalez said. “If they come in at the last minute, they come here at the last minute and they all the sudden get a wild hair and they want to talk, you got to let the people speak.”
District 8’s Barbara Odom-Wesley, who supported the resolution, said during the meeting that two minutes is enough time for residents to get their opinion across.
“Just from observation on how much time people use, that seemed to be a reasonable change,” Odom-Wesley said.
Registering ahead of the citizen participation would also give the city time to accommodate residents with physical disabilities or who need a translator, she added.
The resolution also added language to public comment rules, now stating that the city of Arlington fully embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, but if need be, they will still remove someone from the chambers for being disruptive. Another rule added relates to speakers being only allowed to address the council and not city staff or people in the audience.
Mayor Jim Ross asked for clarifying language in the rules to limit hate speech.
“We have had individuals come up with very provocative language on both sides of a particular issue,” Ross said. “I don't appreciate the hate speech.”
He added that he is all for freedom of speech, but not hateful rhetoric.
The City Council also approved several renewals to city maintenance such as traffic control products for the Public Works Department. The funds would go to industry standard vehicle imaging video detection equipment for the department, aiming to promote safe and efficient traffic flow on roads. It’s projected to cost the city $172,834, split into two installments of $86,417 for this fiscal year and 2024.
The Arlington Parks and Recreation Department will also get two replacement tractors to maintain all athletic and sports fields and surrounding park areas. The projected cost is $65,993 for this fiscal year.
