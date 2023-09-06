City approves acreage usage for university building

Arlington City Council approved a resolution for an encroachment easement between UTA and the city during its Tuesday evening meeting. The properties in question include city-owned Doug Russell Park and the adjacent UTA Alumni Association building.
Encroachment refers to a real estate situation in which a property owner violates the property rights of their neighbor by building on or extending a structure to the neighbor's land, according to Investopedia.
The resolution was presented to the council for consideration as a result of encroaching objects such as a terrace, fencing, retaining wall, landscaping, lighting and playground equipment from the Alumni Association building, according to a staff report.
About .0726 acres of park land were part of the encroachment easement to accommodate the encroaching improvements of the building, per the staff report.
In accordance with Chapter 26 of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code, the council was asked to find that there was no alternative to the use or taking of the land and that the encroachment includes all reasonable planning to minimize harm to the land as a park, recreation area, scientific area or wildlife refuge, thus qualifying the agreement.
Rather than tear the property down so the park could have its acreage back, the easement approved by the council means both UTA and the city came to an agreement that the small bit of encroaching property would go to UTA, said James Orloski, director for Parks and Recreation.
“In my mind, that is a good faith effort, or a product that both parties have agreed to memorialize as long as those improvements are on the property,” said Stuart Young, the city’s real estate manager.
@LeoRosas101
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.