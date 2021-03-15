Cinematic Arts program hosts Alphabet Soup film competition focused on diversity, equity and inclusion

The Art + Art History Department’s Cinematic Arts program showcased over a dozen short films focused on diversity, equity and inclusion during their virtual Alphabet Soup Film Competition on Sunday.
The competition was a 48-hour film contest and was open to all UTA students, faculty and staff. In total, there were 13 films screened.
Special guest judges for the event included Tania Khalaf, film associate professor at the University of North Texas; Ya'Ke Smith, film associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin; Carlos Corral, artistic director and founder of the El Paso Film Festival; and Adam Rocha, founder and executive director of the San Antonio Film Festival.
The judges chose winners for a first-place scholarship prize of $500, a second-place prize of $300 and a third-place prize of $200. Additional awards included a New Media Award for a Samsung Galaxy S20 and an Audience award. There was also a random drawing for a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.
On Friday, coordinators announced a secret prop that participants were required to use in their films. The secret prop was a mask — it could be any type of mask, as long as it was used in a meaningful way. Films had to be less than five minutes and could be from any genre, and participants could create their films on mobile devices or digital cameras.
“We can unmask new storytellers and new stories, and in so doing, change how people can feel about each other, about themselves and about the world,” associate film professor Bart Weiss said.
Some films included in the contest were “Leaving a Mark,” “Misinterpreted” and “Secrete.” “Leaving a Mark” was about the struggles of an immigrant who is constantly labeled and judged, “Misinterpreted” was about different religious views and how they coexist, and “Secrete” was about a daughter’s fear of coming out to her mother as a lesbian.
The first-place winner for the film competition was Isaiah Navarro, second-place winner was Sebastian Leal and third-place winner was Sierra Clark. Faheem Rashid won the New Media Award and the film “Stage 6” won the Audience Award.
Weiss said the Cinematic Arts program will host the competition again next year.
The competition can be viewed on the UTA Cinematic Arts’ YouTube account.
