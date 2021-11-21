Chilly Thanksgiving week expected for the Metroplex

Cold weather and a rainy Thanksgiving are expected for the Metroplex this week.
Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist, said Monday and Tuesday should be warmer, with sunshine and temperatures in the high 60s.
Wednesday night is expected to bring chances of rain and thunderstorms, Gordon said.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry but windy with temperatures in the 50s.
“We are going to get colder and damp weather for Thanksgiving,” she said.
She said the rain shouldn’t concern anyone traveling for the holiday.
Temperatures should continue to be in the 50s through Friday and are expected to rise into the mid-60s over the weekend. Gordon said to have a sweater and an umbrella ready this week.
@lillianjuarez_
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
