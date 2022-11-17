Chilly temperatures to sweep through Thanksgiving week

The Metroplex should prepare to bundle up during this Thanksgiving’s below-freezing temperatures.
A cold front is forecasted to move through overnight into Friday, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Prater said chances of rain and even some light flurries are also a possibility Friday evening, followed by a chilly Saturday.
Throughout the week into Thanksgiving, Prater said the normal highs are going to be in the low to mid-60s, and the lows may go down to the 40s over the weekend. Prater suggests staying updated with road and weather conditions when traveling for the holiday break.
