Chilly temperatures to sweep through Thanksgiving week

Illustration by Yvonne Collier

The Metroplex should prepare to bundle up during this Thanksgiving’s below-freezing temperatures.

A cold front is forecasted to move through overnight into Friday, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Prater said chances of rain and even some light flurries are also a possibility Friday evening, followed by a chilly Saturday.

Throughout the week into Thanksgiving, Prater said the normal highs are going to be in the low to mid-60s, and the lows may go down to the 40s over the weekend. Prater suggests staying updated with road and weather conditions when traveling for the holiday break.

