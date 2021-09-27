A child died Sept. 11 at the Cook Children’s Medical Center from a rare and often fatal naegleria fowleri infection linked to Don Misenhimer Park splash pad in Arlington, according to a City of Arlington press release Monday.
On Sept. 5, Tarrant County Public Health and the City of Arlington were notified that a child was hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection caused by naegleria fowleri ameba, according to the press release.
A Tarrant County Public Health investigation determined two possible sources for the child’s exposure to water containing naegleria fowleri: the family’s home in Tarrant County or the Don Misenhimer Park Splash Pad in Arlington, according to the press release.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of active naegleria fowleri ameba at the splash pad from water samples and determined the Arlington site was the likely source of the child’s exposure, according to the press release.
The City of Arlington closed the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad and all public splash pads on Sept. 5 for the remainder of the year. There have been no other instances of this infection reported to Tarrant County Public Health, according to the press release.
The City has been working with Tarrant County, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC to determine what the source of the infection was and what may have allowed the ameba to exist in the treated water, according to the press release.
Records from two of the four splash pads, Don Misenhimer Park and The Beacon Recreation Center, show that employees did not consistently record, or in some cases did not conduct, water quality testing that is required before the facilities open each day, according to the press release. This includes checking for chlorine, a disinfectant used to prevent harmful organic matter.
Additional inspections found that water chlorination readings were not documented at Don Misenhimer splash pad on two of the three dates that the child visited the location, according to the press release.
Documents show that chlorination levels two days before the child’s last visit were within acceptable ranges. But the next documented reading, which happened the day after the child visited, shows that the chlorination level had fallen below the minimum requirement, according to the press release.
Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as the “brain-eating amoeba,” is a free-living microscopic ameba, a single-celled living organism. The ameba is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, hot springs and soil, according to the CDC.
Naegleria fowleri usually infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Once the ameba enters the nose, it travels to the brain, where it causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis, which is usually fatal, according to the CDC.
In very rare instances, naegleria infections may also occur when contaminated water from other sources such as inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated and contaminated tap water enters the nose, according to the CDC.
People cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with naegleria, according to the CDC.
The City of Arlington’s drinking water supply is not affected and the water quality continues to meet all regulatory safety guidelines set by state and federal authorities, according to the press release.
