Chief financial officer to retire in January after 25 years

When Kelly Davis, chief financial officer and vice president, graduated from UTA, she never imagined she’d end up back at the university as an employee. Now that she is set to retire in January after 25 years of work, Davis said she’s glad she returned to campus.
“I went into public accounting, then corporate accounting, but there was just something very compelling about coming back to UTA and working as an accountant,” she said.
Davis maintains executive oversight of four administrative business units responsible for information technology, information security, data reporting and financial activities, according to the UTA website.
She has previously served as assistant vice president for academic financial affairs in the Office of the Provost, vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer.
Interim President Teik Lim said in an email that Davis was a key figure in numerous high-profile UTA endeavours and played a key role in the growth of enrollment, research and construction at the university. He said her leadership was critical in helping the university achieve Carnegie R-1 status in 2016 and Texas Tier One this summer.
The Carnegie R-1 status recognizes UTA as one of the top research universities in the country, joining prestigious universities like Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and John Hopkins University.
The Texas Tier One status also recognizes UTA’s excellence in research and doctoral education, and it grants the university access to financial support from the National Research University Fund, according to a UTA press release.
As CFO, Davis said she’s come to have a new understanding of the university.
“Being able to be in a role that allows me to see the inner workings and be able to help the institution move forward with big initiatives. For instance, our push to Tier One, achieving R1 status, so many things I’ve been able to be a part of that, and it’s just been incredible,” she said.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said because of Davis’ leadership the university entered 2020 with enough financial reserves to avoid laying off employees during the pandemic, despite a drop in enrollment and revenue.
Davis’ work on the budget helped the university supply scholarships to doctoral students. Her work helped the university continuously increase scholarships available to undergraduate students, Aswath said.
John Davidson, associate vice president for budgets, financial planning and analysis, said he enjoyed working for Davis over the past six years.
“She’s a great leader, I will miss her quite a bit,” he said. “She always leads with a purpose and a vision but also with empathy for what she is asking of us.”
Davidson said he credits Davis’ leadership for improving the customer service of his department. Aswath said he believes Davis’ legacy will be the fiscal stability of UTA and the adoption of a new, more transparent budget model.
Davis said she will miss the challenges and the people and the walks she would take on stressful days. She said she would breathe the fresh air and see the students on campus, which would remind her why she was doing her job.
“That’s going to be the thing I miss the most is this idea of the impact of higher education on a person’s life, and it really is on their life, and the fact that in some small way I’ve been able to be a part of that,” she said.
During retirement Davis plans to travel, get more involved with more civic organizations and visit her family on the East Coast.
