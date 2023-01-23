Chicano artist exhibit displays universal themes of life and death through art

Vibrant textured horses, rodeo queens and buffalos thumped through The Gallery at UTA Monday, frozen in art, but just as moving.
“Life and Death: Luis Jiménez'' features 35 pieces from the late Chicano artist. Containing sculptures, sketches, studies, drawings and prints, the exhibit is running until April 1. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
The exhibit explores living, dying and the issues that come with [them], said Benito Huerta, who co-curated the show with Christina Rees.
“It deals with immigration, it deals with nature, it deals with the West,” Huerta said.
Many of the pieces depict themes from Jiménez’s experiences that are personal but also grand, with a universal appeal, Rees said.
As a child, Jiménez’s parents brought him across the U.S.-Mexico border — an experience he has since depicted in various forms throughout his career, she said.
Huerta highlighted the piece “Tan Lejos de Dios; Tan Cercas de los Estados Unidos,” which portrays Mexicans coming into the U.S.
“When they get to the border, some people have been stopped, they’ve been sent back,” he said. “There’s a lot of controversy about that, so it’s still going on; he made that piece probably about 20 years ago, and it’s still relevant.”
This makes Jiménez’s art not just a Chicano thing, but an American thing, Huerta said.
Explaining the title of the exhibit, Rees said that while there is a lot of “vibrancy” in Jiménez’s art, he is not afraid to tackle the role of death in life, and he is “an outstanding artist with these subjects.”
Huerta pointed out “Baile con la Talaca,” a self-portrait of the artist dancing with death, and he said it encompasses the theme of the exhibit.
“It's about [Jiménez] dancing with death, but in a sense, also living with that knowledge of death, and still being able to enjoy his life,” he said.
In 2006, a studio accident killed Jiménez while working on a 32-foot sculpture for the Denver airport. Huerta related this to the self-portrait, saying the artist died doing what he loved.
“I love [the exhibit], especially culturally, like being able to see into someone else’s culture,” said theater senior Vanessa Hancock. “I think it’s beautiful, and just like the different mediums, it’s really nice to see.”
“Life and Death” shares the gallery with “Bridges III,” which is the third installation of a collaboration with the Art Bridges Foundation. Bridges features works by multiple artists facing each other across walls, allowing them to have a dialogue, according to a press release.
“It is really cool to see how the pieces correlate with one another,” said musical theater freshman Nicole Giddens.
Huerta said the exhibit was a long time coming.
In 1974, as an undergraduate student, he met Jiménez. At that time, Jiménez was not yet a famous artist, Huerta said.
“For me, to come from being an undergraduate student who met a real artist — a real, practicing artist — was very influential,” Huerta said.
He later became friends with Jiménez and curated a 30-year retrospective of his work in 1997. After retiring as The Gallery at UTA director last year, he wanted to end with two projects: the Mel Chin exhibit in Spring 2022 and Jiménez’s this year.
Rees said the exhibit is a great way for Huerta to “crown his years as the curator at UTA galleries, especially with somebody who was his friend.”
She described Jiménez as one of the first prominent contemporary artists to draw attention to the Hispanic-American narrative.
“The threads that run through his work are just so sophisticated and multi-headed,” she said, “It’s kind of mind-blowing.”
