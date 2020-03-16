Beginning Monday, Charter Communications is offering free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with students in kindergarten through 12th grade and college.
The free offer is in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak and is to serve and support Charter customers in this time of need, according to a Charter press release. The offer is for those households who don’t already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
“Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives, and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need,” the release stated.
Charter is partnering with school districts in local communities to make sure they’re aware of the services available to help students remotely. The high-speed broadband program, Spectrum Internet Assist, is still being offered to eligible low-income households.
The company is also opening its Wi-Fi hotspots across the company’s footprint for public use, according to the press release.
The company’s communication network is built to sustain maximum capacity during peak usage, which is typically in the evening. Charter is closely monitoring the situation and is well-prepared to continue connectivity, according to the press release.
“Charter has extensive business and workforce continuity plans in place that will be adjusted as needed to best serve all our customers and employees,” the release stated.
