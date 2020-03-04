Charles T. McDowell Center for Critical Languages and Area Studies names new director

Lonny Harrison, left, the recently appointed Charles T. McDowell Center for Critical Languages and Area Studies director, poses with Pat McDowell, Charles McDowell’s son, in front of a picture of Charles McDowell. Harrison is also a Russian associate professor.

 Courtesy: The McDowell Center

Russian associate professor Lonny Harrison was named the new director of the Charles T. McDowell Center for Critical Languages and Area Studies.

According to a McDowell Center press release, his new position was announced Jan. 30 but Harrison took over the position in fall 2019 after Mark Cichock retired.

Harrison said he will oversee the center’s critical language and study abroad programs. The center cultivates global understanding between UTA and communities across the globe, according to the press release.

“I want students to have that experience of that kind of eye-opening appreciation of learning a language and studying a culture and having that ability to see the world from a new perspective,” Harrison said.

The center’s vision is to bring meaningful opportunities to students and faculty for advancement in global contexts, Harrison said.

“I also aim to put students first and to help transform lives, and that’s really the only reason to be here,” he said. “As a professor, as an administrator, somebody who helps to provide opportunities for students.”

Ashlie Devenney, linguistics and critical languages and international studies senior, said Harrison is passionate about teaching and wants to be involved in students’ lives.

Devenney said Harrison treats his students as people and not simply as students, which allows him to be more personable.

“I think he will bring our department a lot of good recognition and help people understand why it’s important to study critical languages,” Devenney said.

The originally Russian-focused center now brings a variety of languages that were once not offered on campus as Harrison broadens the view to integrate languages and cultures into the center, said Pete Smith, modern languages professor and chief analytics officer.

Smith, who was hired by McDowell in 1992, said Harrison embodies McDowell’s can-do spirit.

He said Harrison works with students every day to study critical areas in world politics, geography, culture and language.

Pat McDowell, Charles McDowell’s son, said Harrison provides the leadership and vision to keep the center relevant.

“I think Lonny is an incredible guy. My dad would have absolutely loved Lonny,” Pat McDowell said. “They would have been kindred spirits.”

