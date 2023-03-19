 Skip to main content
Chance of showers and thunderstorm to hit Metroplex

The week will begin with cooler weather in the Metroplex but reach warmer temperatures by Wednesday.

Temperatures will sit around the 30s Monday morning and rise to the 50s throughout the day, said Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist. There will be a warming trend throughout the week with temperatures on Wednesday hitting the 80s.

“From spring, to winter, back into spring,” Stalley said.

