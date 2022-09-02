Chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week for the Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect another rainy week.
The area will be looking at chances of rain throughout the majority of next week, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Due to the 50% to 60% humidity, Prater said lower temperatures in the 80s and low 90s are possible with increased cloud coverage.
However, Prater said she expects that there will be some flooding risks, with higher chances of rain in the afternoon and lower temperatures in the mid to upper 80s around the Metroplex.
Prater suggests being aware of the weather and driving slowly if you plan on going out next week, especially during morning and afternoon commutes where driving in heavy rain is likely.
