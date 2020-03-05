The Center for Innovation and Digital Transformation hosted the 5th Annual Business Analytics Symposium Thursday at the University Center.
The event’s purpose was to share knowledge on business analytics between academics and industry professionals, the center’s director Santoso Budiman said.
Business analytics is the process of looking at past data to make future predictions, Budiman said. Analytics can be applied to any industry.
About 50 students attended and there were 48 companies represented, including Ericsson, Amazon Web Services, IBM and GM Financial, he said. Companies have hired students they met through past symposiums.
Radha Mahapatra, information systems and operations management chair and professor, said the event serves to help faculty keep curriculum current, build bridges within the industry and get students internships or jobs.
The event featured a variety of activities, including speakers, networking and a DeepRacer workshop.
DeepRacer is a simulation that teaches machine learning, Budiman said. Participants program a small car that learns from its mistakes.
Meenakshi Berisuresh, information systems graduate student, said she was interested in the event because of DeepRacer, but she also brought her resume for recruiters. She had a friend who had been hired by a recruiter at a previous business analytics symposium.
Berisuresh said machine learning is used in business analytics, so it’s useful for people in the industry to learn about DeepRacer.
This event has grown over the last year from about 150 people in attendance last year to 220, Budiman said.
“A lot of companies are starting to [get] more interested in us and our programs,” he said.
Brian White, Ericsson head of support and repair, said Ericsson is one of the companies that sponsor the event because they recognize UTA produces fantastic students and hope to recruit them.
“UTA has a unique opportunity to be a real thought leader in business analytics,” White said.
Ericsson is one of the largest telecommunications equipment suppliers with almost 100,000 employees, he said. Business analytics is required for most parts of their company, from making decisions about how to operate networks to how to produce quotes for clients faster.
“The future of [telecommunications] is about the innovation that we will drive from analytics,” White said.
