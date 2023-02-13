 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Center for African American Studies to host 11th annual conference

Center for African American Studies to host 11th annual conference

Opal Lee gives a speech during a Juneteenth celebration June 19, 2021, in Fort Worth. 

The Center for African American Studies will be hosting its 11th annual conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Bluebonnet Ballroom.

There will be four sessions where students can learn about Black culture and institutions, said Jason Shelton, sociology professor and CAAS director.

The conference will open with speakers Jarred Howard and Opal Lee. Howard is the spokesperson for the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, and Lee assisted in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally-recognized holiday. Howard will be presenting the layout, plans and ideas for the museum.

The following session will be a student panel with student leaders addressing conditions and challenges Black students face on campus.

The third session will feature Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. Shelton said students know her as an administrator but don’t know her as a scholar, and hopes to share her research on African American psychology.

The final session will be a keynote address from Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black college. Shelton said she will share some of her wisdom and insights on the issues of running an HBCU in Texas, as well as some of her social justice initiatives.

He said students, faculty, staff and even the broader community, are welcome to attend the conference. No registration is needed and food will be served throughout the event.

“It was a true honor to celebrate the Center for African American Studies 10th anniversary and [we’re] trying to keep some of that momentum going into the 11th year,” Shelton said.

@andrea_cgr03

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments