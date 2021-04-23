A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention federal advisory committee recommended Friday that use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should resume in the U.S. as soon as this weekend.
The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines April 13 after discovering six cases of rare but severe blood clots in individuals who had received the single-dose shot. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. so far.
According to reports presented during Friday’s advisory committee meeting, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the context of combating COVID-19. The report says the vaccine is highly effective against global variants of the virus and provides particular benefits to those who face barriers to health care services, such as the homeless.
Johnson & Johnson agreed to add a warning to their vaccines detailing the recently discovered risks as recommended by the FDA. Most cases involved women between the ages of 18 to 49 years old.
Lt. Richard Fegan, Arlington Fire Department public information officer, said the fire department has over 40,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine waiting to be administered. Some of those vaccines could expire by the end of May, he said.
Fegan said he is confident all 40,000 doses will be administered in Arlington and throughout Tarrant County after federal authorities follow the new CDC recommendation. Many Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the state, and he was not aware of any reported cases of blood clots from recipients, he said.
