CDC recommends fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public indoor settings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines Tuesday to recommend fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public indoor settings with areas of substantial or high transmission as the Delta COVID-19 variant circulates the U.S.
The CDC also added a new recommendation for indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Previous CDC guidelines said those fully vaccinated didn’t need to wear masks in any setting unless federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations — including local businesses and workplaces — require it.
According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants of the virus, including the Delta variant. However, a fully vaccinated person can still become infected with the Delta variant and spread it to others.
Gov. Greg Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate and opened all businesses at 100% capacity in March. UTA currently doesn’t require masks on campus due to an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas from requiring or mandating mask-wearing.
On July 20, Gov. Greg Abbott stated that he will not impose another statewide mask mandate.
Texans know what the standards are, this is a time for individual responsibility rather than a time for government mandates, Abbott said during an interview with KPRC2 in Houston.
In Texas, 52.32% of the state population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Texas Health and Human Services vaccine dashboard.
As of Tuesday, Tarrant County is currently at a high community spread level with 271,510 cases since the start of the pandemic, 45,658 cases being in Arlington.
@aivylinaa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.