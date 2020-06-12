CDC director updates guidelines, provides suggestions on limiting COVID-19 spread amid reopenings

Robert Redfield, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, announced on Friday new suggestions to limit the spread of COVID-19 as communities begin to reopen, re-engage in daily life and attend large gatherings.
Communities are experiencing different levels of transmission as mitigation efforts loosen, Jay Butler, CDC deputy director of Infectious Diseases said in a telebriefing Friday. The more closely individuals interact with others, the length of time spent and the number of people in attendance at gatherings can increase the likelihood of COVID-19 spread.
The CDC released two online resources to help people make informed decisions on what activities might resume and the associated level of risk while following public health recommendations.
Considerations for Events and Gatherings and Deciding to Go Out provide updated suggestions and questions to limit potential exposure and spread of the virus. The CDC recommends answering questions on the site to help assess risk levels before making a decision to be around others.
Butler recommended if individuals were to dine out to ask to be seated outdoors, or ensure the tables are at least 6 feet apart. While at the gym, don’t share items that cannot be sanitized and avoid high-fives or elbow bumps. Use curbside pick-up options whenever available.
If considering a get-together, use single-serve items, remind guests to wash their hands before and after eating, maintain social distancing and wear face coverings whenever possible.
Redfield said CDC recommendations evolve based on new information that becomes available. He said recommendations to use social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a face mask are still key defenses against the virus.
Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced phase 3 of reopening Texas on June 3, when there were 68,271 cases reported. As of Friday evening, there are currently 83,680 cases reported in Texas, according to the Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 tracker.
“We have to pool all our efforts towards gearing up for additional potential challenges that we see every fall and winter, and that is influenza,” Butler said. “ If anything we must be overprepared for what we might face later this year.”
