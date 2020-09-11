Career Development Center to host event preparing students for virtual All Majors Job Fair

Students and alumni enter the Fall 2019 All Majors Job Fair on Sept. 25, 2019, in the Maverick Activities Center. 

Navigating the Virtual Job and Internship Fair will run from noon to 1 p.m. Monday and can be accessed through UTA’s MavOrgs website to prepare students for the All Majors Job Fair next week.

The virtual job fair will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Students and alumni interested in attending the virtual fair next week can register at the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center’s website.

The Career Development Center’s event on Monday will give viewers tips and tricks for navigating the virtual fair so they can make connections with potential employers.

Students can prepare for the All Majors Job Fair by researching the companies in attendance, reviewing company positions and having a “30-second elevator pitch” ready beforehand, employer outreach specialist Keith Sherwood said.

The job fair is accessible on mobile, but he encourages students to join via a laptop or desktop computer with a webcam so employers can reach out for an audio or video call as well.

“Although there are many ways to engage with employers throughout the virtual fair, the best way to connect with employers is via the “Chat” feature,” Sherwood said.

According to UTA’s event calendar, the career development center will also share the technical elements of the virtual job fair’s online platform, vFairs, on Monday.

