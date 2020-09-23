Counseling and Psychological Services continues to provide appointments for students via Zoom and telephone during the pandemic.
CAPS helps provide support resources with counseling for the psychological and emotional well-being of students.
Students can call CAPS at 817-272-3671 to schedule an appointment for counseling and psychiatry, according to its website. The Mavs Talk 24 Hour Crisis Line is also available for students for any after-hours assistance.
Unless there’s an urgent need for in-person counseling, all appointments will be conducted via Zoom.
If students are requesting in-person crisis intervention, CAPS can make an exception and arrange a larger room with a plexiglass divider, requiring students and counselors to wear a mask for an in-person visit, said Cynthia Manzano, CAPS counselor and outreach coordinator. This option can also apply to students who lack resources for a virtual visit.
CAPS also has multiple workshops offered, including stress management, self-compassion, loneliness and isolation, anxiety and academics, and mindfulness as well as new drop-in sessions like Charla: A Supportive Place for Latinx Students and Let’s Talk International for international students seeking assistance. Students can go to uta.edu/caps for more information on how to register for the events.
During this time of year, the stress of the semester starts to seep in, Manzano said. Midterms are around the corner, and people may generally have more stressors in their lives.
“Our services have shifted. Our numbers have shifted as well, but that’s not to say our support is not there,” she said. “We’re still open, we’re still providing services.”
MAVS Talk 24 Hour Crisis Line is available for students at 817-272-8255.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
