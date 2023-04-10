CAPS lets students destress with art therapy group sessions

As final exams approach, Counseling and Psychological Services continues to offer an art therapy group 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Ransom Hall 310.
Art Therapy Group: Self Reflections aims to help participants learn art-making techniques to increase self-awareness, process feelings and connect with oneself and others, according to the events calendar. CAPS offers the sessions free to students and provides art materials.
Registration through the CAPS website is ideal but walk-ins are welcome, said counseling specialist Aubrey Webster, who organized the therapy group this semester. Three sessions remain, with the last one happening April 27.
The sessions consist of individual processing through making art and supportive witnessing, which is discussing with other participants, Webster said. Some of the materials provided include chalk pastels, pens, stumps, which are pencil-shaped sheets of paper to blend pastels, and paper.
If a participant requires accommodations, they can reach CAPS at 817-272-3671.
Art therapy helps destress. It can allow participants to understand their feelings about a situation, look at things from a different perspective and feel less overwhelmed about what is going on, Webster said.
“When you're making art, it can help. Whether you're thinking about something specific, like ‘I'm gonna make art about this stressful thing,’ or you're just generally coloring or painting, it tends to decrease cortisol and adrenaline levels, which we know is associated with stress,” she said.
Webster organized an art therapy group because she is an artist herself and has seen how it can help heal and improve her life, she said.
“Whether it be trauma or just overwhelming things that have happened in their lives or continue to happen in their lives, the creative process helps heal that stuff,” Webster said. “I see it as a vehicle to be able to help others.”
The term “art” can be exclusionary, but participants do not have to be “good” at art to engage in art therapy, she said.
“It's not about making something beautiful. Sometimes you do make something beautiful, sometimes you don't, but it's about the process of making things and how that helps us,” she said.
She likes to describe it as creative therapy – engaging in one’s own creativity to help feel better. Anybody can be creative if they put their self-critic in a box during the sessions, Webster said.
“Whether you’re an artist or not an artist, it’s helpful to decrease stress and increase perspective,” she said. “It’s a nice, slow way into self-reflection through creativity.”
@salabit_sam
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.