CAPS expands across residence halls, aims to make counseling more accessible

UTA’s Counseling and Psychological Services has continued to expand its Residential Outreach Program, providing residence halls with mental health-related services including counseling, events and other outreach options.
The program launched in fall 2021 under LaTonya Holmes, Residential Outreach counseling program manager. Students can work with counselors in different ways and select the type of service they're interested in such as individual counseling and workshops.
Currently, there are clinicians housed at three of UTA’s residence halls: Kalpana Chawla Hall, Arlington Hall and Vandergriff Hall. They have begun programming at West Hall. In the future, they hope to expand to the different apartments on campus.
KC Hall was the first to accommodate the Residential Outreach Program. Cynthia Bing, outreach services and mental health promotion director, said that historically there were many freshman groups in KC Hall, so they thought it would be an important place to start.
“With the hiring of our third clinician, we are now better able to reach out to West Hall and start doing programs out there,” Holmes said. “And so as the years progress, we're hoping that we are able to have more events, more opportunities and more availability.”
Bing said there was significant growth in the residential community at UTA, and they thought it was important to provide on-campus students more access to services, such as behavioral health services and preventative programming for students focused on mental health and wellness.
Holmes said the in-house counseling is more accessible because it cuts down on traveling and students don’t have to compete with non-campus residents to get services available to them. The program is also available to residential assistants.
CAPS’ main counseling center is in Ransom Hall, and they also have a satellite center in the Maverick Activities Center to support residents on the west side of campus.
To schedule a session, students can call CAPS or use their online scheduling portal and request a meeting with a Residential Outreach counselor.
The cost for the program is included in the tuition already paid in student fees, and there is no additional cost for residents to participate in CAPS events.
The first six sessions are free of charge to students. After that, there is a $10 charge per session for the remainder of the semester, according to the Counseling and Psychological Services website.
The events being offered are more of an open group format that aims to bring students together to talk about concerns they may experience, such as personal concerns, academic concerns, relationships or family dynamics, Bing said.
She said the counselors have knowledge of the population of students in the residence halls, and they can work on programs they think meet the needs of the students in their particular residence hall.
Students can attend Chat and Choose, a 90-minute psychoeducational workshop. The workshop encourages residents to learn about wellness topics with arts and crafts or meditation, depending on the day.
The first workshop kicked off Tuesday with the topic “Love thinks: follow your heart without losing your mind.” Participants navigated the complexities of building and maintaining healthy relationships, Holmes said before the event. In March, they will focus on stress management and time; in April, they will focus on anxiety.
The program is hoping to implement a lot of new things in the coming years, Holmes said. They are considering adding drop-ins for relaxation and a program for building resiliency and wellness in college.
“We certainly thought the need was there to provide additional support services,” Bing said. “Then it was up to us to work on developing a program together that would address the needs of students living on campus and also extend services that the counseling center was offering.”
Kristin Myrick, Residential Outreach Counseling specialist, said that before coming to UTA, she worked at a childhood advocacy center, Tarrant County College and a university hospital. She now is the counselor for Arlington Hall.
“From doing that work, I realized that the demographic I really loved working with the most were young adults, kind of as they're transitioning into adulthood,” Myrick said. “I think there's a lot of interesting things that happen that can be really difficult to navigate.”
Myrick said she focuses on trying to build students’ coping skills, helping them manage their stress levels and look at what resources are available for them if they're needing more than just individual therapy. The techniques she uses the most are helping them use relaxation and mindfulness techniques to help them connect to their body and be more present.
“I think we've come a long way with reducing stigma and mental health, but there is still a lot of stigma and fear, Myrick said. [We’re] really trying to make it as comfortable and accessible as possible, because there are so many barriers to treatment.”
@AshleyHUTA
