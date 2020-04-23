Adrian Parr, College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs dean, began the #CAPPACares initiative in an effort to reassure students that despite being physically distant, they were still part of a community concerned about their educational success and emotional well-being.
“Everyone has suddenly been thrust into a strange space and time with this public health crisis and now more than ever people need to know that they have not been forgotten,” Parr said in an email.
The initiative began with Dean’s Live Chat, a virtual chat session Parr hosted with students on March 26. Students responded positively to it, and the college decided to make it a recurring event.
Hello everyone - Dean Parr loved chatting with some of you yesterday at our first Virtual Chat with the Dean and everyone agreed that would like us to continue doing this whilst we are operating online this semester. So on that note, the next Virtual Chat with the Dean will be Thursday, 9 April, 4pm-5pm. An invitation will be arriving soon.
Parr alongside CAPPA communications assistant Onome Aganbi later created a website for the initiative with resources for students. It includes messages from Parr; coronavirus tips and updates; information regarding virtual chats and a “Help and Hope'' gallery featuring images, stories and poems from the CAPPA community.
Aganbi creates and uploads content regularly onto the website. She hopes that with the addition of new content, the website becomes more interactive.
“We have our main CAPPA content, but this is just kind of less formal, which I appreciate,” she said. “It’s not so in your face; it’s very interactive.”
Aganbi said she hopes more colleges adopt the idea and engage with their students less formally.
“We always want to let our students know that we’re here for them in any way, if [they] just want to talk,” Aganbi said.
Parr said if students are interested in continuing the initiative after the pandemic, it will be something for them to take over and make it their own.
The website has been extremely resourceful, and CAPPA faculty have reached out and shown support, architecture graduate student Amy Alzidan said in an email.
“I hope that students will visit the site and take advantage of all resources needed in this tough time,” she said. “Every student should know they are not alone. We have a family and we will get through [this] together.”
