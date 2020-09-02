CAPPA welcomes students back with drive through event

Student walks through the courtyard Nov. 15, 2018, at the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs.

 The Shorthorn: File photo

The College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs is hosting a Drive Through Welcome Back event from 12 to 2 p.m.Thursday at the cul-de-sac near the south end of the CAPPA building.

The event will welcome new and returning students to the fall semester and expose them to the college’s culture, people and opportunities, said CAPPA communications assistant Onome Aganbi in an email. Students will have the chance to meet advisers, program leaders and the dean.

Students need to RSVP on CAPPA’s website to attend the free event. Aganbi said the college wanted to acknowledge its students while adhering to safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want the student to know despite the current situation, CAPPA cares and we would do our best to keep them safe and ready to take on the fall semester confidently,” Aganbi said.

To adhere to safety practices, everyone will be asked to wear a mask, students will remain in their vehicles, staffers will maintain six feet of physical distance, and a limited number of people have had contact with the items in the swag bags.

Music will play in the background while UTA mascot Blaze and the UTA cheerleading squad entertain the students. There will be a station where students can take a picture with Blaze while remaining in their cars.

There will be giveaways featuring custom CAPPA masks and T-shirts, reusable bamboo cutleries, National Organization of Minority Architecture Students branded hand sanitizer, American Institute of Architecture Students touchless door handles, student organization informational flyers and information regarding two new CAPPA awards.

@katecey1

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments