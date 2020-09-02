The College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs is hosting a Drive Through Welcome Back event from 12 to 2 p.m.Thursday on the third floor of the West Campus Parking Garage.
The event will welcome new and returning students to the fall semester and expose them to the college’s culture, people and opportunities, said CAPPA communications assistant Onome Aganbi in an email. Students will have the chance to meet advisers, program leaders and the dean.
Students need to RSVP on CAPPA’s website to attend the free event. Aganbi said the college wanted to acknowledge its students while adhering to safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want the student to know despite the current situation, CAPPA cares and we would do our best to keep them safe and ready to take on the fall semester confidently,” Aganbi said.
To adhere to safety practices, everyone will be asked to wear a mask, students will remain in their vehicles, staffers will maintain six feet of physical distance, and a limited number of people have had contact with the items in the swag bags.
Music will play in the background while UTA mascot Blaze and the UTA cheerleading squad entertain the students. There will be a station where students can take a picture with Blaze while remaining in their cars.
There will be giveaways featuring custom CAPPA masks and T-shirts, reusable bamboo cutleries, National Organization of Minority Architecture Students branded hand sanitizer, American Institute of Architecture Students touchless door handles, student organization informational flyers and information regarding two new CAPPA awards.
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.