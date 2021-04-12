CAPPA to launch new graduate, undergraduate degree programs this fall

The College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs is launching two new degree programs this coming fall which focus on sustainable design.
The Sustainable Urban Design undergraduate degree program brings multiple disciplines in CAPPA together. It will be the sixth program with this focus in the nation and the only one in Texas. The Sustainable Building Technology masters degree will be the only program of its kind with studio courses in Texas.
CAPPA associate dean Douglas Klahr said the undergraduate program started as an idea from former dean Adrian Parr back in fall 2018 when she noticed that urban design was becoming an increasingly popular employment field.
Sustainable urban design is about looking at the urban environment and identifying what’s not working well in it in order to improve and maintain a sustainable future.
“You begin to realize that a lot of problems we’re facing today, in the world, you can’t rely just on one discipline,” Klahr said.
Some of the issues the statewide winter storm in mid-February exposed are great examples of what this program is all about.
“We weren’t prepared for it and so in the future you have to rethink things, rethink the energy systems and how you plan for them and how we actually use them,” landscape architecture director Diane Jones Allen said.
UTA is the perfect place for this program because CAPPA has all the components to make the program succeed and the Metroplex is a great example of urban development, she said.
The Sustainable Building Technology masters program focuses on how buildings have become more sophisticated in terms of energy consumption and linking sustainability with advanced technology.
Graduate students will learn more about advanced building system integration, advanced environment system design and performance-based design.
“If we don’t build with an understanding of how we’re consuming materials and or consuming energy... in a smarter way, we’re not really advancing the practice of architecture,” architecture program director Brad Bell said.
Both programs will welcome their first cohort of students this fall.
