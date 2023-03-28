CAPPA students win NASPAA’s 2023 Wildfire Simulation Competition

Two students from the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs placed first out of four teams in the 2023 Wildfire Simulation Competition held by the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration on March 4.
The competition is an annual event where students from around the world are given real-world challenges to prepare them for future positions as public service officials, according to NASPAA’s website. The simulation taught participants about communication and negotiation skills as they collaborated with a team on a joint wildfire mitigation plan for a fictional town.
David Coursey, Public Affairs and Planning interim chair, said that winning this competition is good recognition for the program and CAPPA. The more national reputation earned, the better it will be for students once entering the job market.
Winning this competition signifies the quality of education students are getting, Coursey said.
Graduate students Victoria Kiker and Ismail Ahmed were on the winning team with three other participants from different universities. Kiker said the most important thing to her group was that their plan was inclusive. She said the different backgrounds of everyone in her team helped make their policies more equitable during the simulation.
“We really wanted to include everyone and we wanted people to trust us,” she said.
As more climate change issues arise, Kiker said that knowing how to deal with wildfires has become more important. Anywhere she goes, it could be an issue because of how spontaneous fires can be.
Ahmed was given the role of mayor for the simulation. He said the most important thing he had to achieve was the promises he made to residents. His experience working as a public servant in Africa helped him during the competition because he felt like he knew what people need.
“Do not give up, work hard, believe in yourself,” Ahmed said.
