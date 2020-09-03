Music resonated through the West Campus Parking Garage as faculty from the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs prepared for the Drive Through Welcome Back event Thursday afternoon.
To welcome new and returning CAPPA students to the fall semester, UTA mascot Blaze, the UTA Cheer team, Dance team and UTA Wranglers entertained the growing trail of vehicles. Members of the staff, student organizations and administrators posed for photos and passed out bags of information pamphlets, touchless door handles, hand sanitizer and swag.
The event was held to expose students to the college’s culture, people and opportunities, said CAPPA communications assistant Onome Aganbi in an email.
Martin Bate, city and regional planning graduate student, said it’s his first semester at UTA and he attended the event so he could put a face to some of the administrators’ names.
He said the event gave him a good reason to come to campus, as his courses are all online this semester.
“It’s really integral to the whole academic experience, whether you’re an [undergraduate] or a master’s student,” he said “I think being able to meet people, introduce yourself, start building those relationships, it’s incredibly helpful for navigating the academic environment.”
Bate said he thinks it’s great that the college is giving students that chance to make these connections despite the circumstances.
Interior design freshman Shannon Zimerman said the event shows that CAPPA cares about meeting students and wants to create a connection with them.
Zimerman said she feels more confident knowing there are teachers who want to know students personally. She said it was nice seeing everyone come get their swag bags and communicating with each other.
“You get to create that sense of community and that sense of connection between people that maybe you wouldn’t in another circumstance,” she said.
Architecture graduate student Belén Vigil said it's her final year at UTA, and it’s bittersweet. She said there is no right way to maintain connections with students, but CAPPA is really trying.
Vigil said since they can’t organize an in-person gathering due to COVID-19, the drive-thru was a clever idea and will be a memorable experience for students.
Everyone wants a physical, in-person connection with friends and faculty, but she’s happy to see the efforts from the administration to welcome students back, she said.
“I’m actually feeling really happy,” Vigil said. “It’s like they’re taking a bad situation and turning it into an opportunity for innovation.”
