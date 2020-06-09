CAPPA students, faculty give predictions for post-pandemic Metroplex living

As the pandemic continues to alter everyday life, students and faculty from the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs weighed in on their predictions and recommendations for the post-pandemic world, with a focus on the Metroplex.
Diane Jones Allen, landscape architecture program director, said the pandemic has made people appreciate parks more because they are places where people can leave their houses and still practice social distancing.
Allen said the situation has increased the need for parks and spoke about an initiative to develop a park within a 10-minute walking distance from all neighborhoods.
“Having wider trails so people can social distance is really important, and making sure everybody has access to [parks] is really important,” Allen said.
However, she said there needs to be a reformation of those spaces, to accommodate the social distancing six-feet recommendation.
“In a lot of parks, the trails aren't that wide, so we need wide trails — at least 10 feet. Twelve will be better,” she said.
Allen also mentioned having wider sidewalks and trees for shade because they pick up carbon, which improves the environment.
Brian Salvesen, Student Planning Association president, also believes there will be more of an emphasis on outdoor and green spaces.
“In the last year or so, a new trend has emerged in North America of giving the streets back to the people,” he said in an email. “This idea has long been realized in Europe especially in Barcelona with ‘superblock.’”
Superblock is an urban planning initiative to reclaim the streets from cars by transforming them into public spaces such as parks and play areas. This initiative can also be seen in New York City and San Francisco, where it was implemented before the pandemic happened, Salvesen said.
While Salvesen feels it would be hard to incorporate more green space into the Metroplex seeing as cities have already been built, he predicts cities will work to connect citizens to parklands via pedestrian and bike trails.
For the past 100 years, the Metroplex’s design has favored automobiles, he said. Relying heavily on cars with the growth the Metroplex is projected to have could create worse traffic.
“Luckily this problem is starting to be recognized and plans are starting to come together such as TEXRail, DART’s Silver Line and Texas Central Railway,” Salvesen said. “With the recent event of COVID-19, work from home will also increase.”
Many American metro areas suffer from either a lack of housing or lack of diversity of housing supply, he said.
The Metroplex segregates land use, and he recommends that it moves toward mixed land use — using the same piece of land for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.
Nathan Wade, UTA’s American Institute of Architecture Students chapter vice president, said in an email that the pandemic will likely have people reevaluating their living arrangements.
“Most people don't have the luxury of having a hand in designing the spaces [they] live in,” he said. “Perhaps a criticism arises that the standard home seems to be built without consideration of who will reside there; a lack of character or personality.”
He believes architects and designers will consider making the most of available space in living areas and emphasizing community-use spaces.
Additionally, Wade said a lot of temporary fixes to sanitization and circulation are being developed, but small living spaces have never considered these issues before.
“As more people integrate themselves (carefully, if not reluctantly) back into society, I think the architecture field will see new sensitivity to these issues,” he said.
