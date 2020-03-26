Built between 1952 and 1953, the Melissa Pierce School lies solemnly but strongly on 7822 Hull Ave., Dallas.
It served the black students of Joppa, South Dallas, also known as Joppee, for 18 years during the segregation era, before being shuttered in 1970. Now, the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity owns the school.
In 2017, architecture associate professor Kathryn Holliday toured the community with a representative from Habitat for Humanity when she learned that the organization planned to demolish the building.
Holliday has a background in historic preservation and is cognizant of the memories places often carry with them. Austin Allen, associate professor of practice, and Holliday are currently working to preserve the school.
“It’s an important place for the community that was able to build that school despite segregation and racism in the 1950s,” Holliday said. “It’s a really important thing to take from the past and into the future as the neighborhood develops.”
Allen said they saw Joppee as a freedman’s town and a historic black community.
He teaches a landscape architecture design studio class, and he decided to assign his students a project to develop a new design for the school.
The class of seven will also be tasked with preserving the school’s environment.
“The campus is as important as the building,” Allen said.
The studio class is scheduled to meet virtually with the president of the Joppee Neighborhood Association on Thursday and with Joppee residents on April 4 to discuss additional comments and ideas.
They will present all their work to the community at the end of the semester, and they are hoping some of their designs will be adopted.
“Once [the unfinished model is] done, it’ll look awesome, and it’ll be something that they are really proud of,” graduate student Jessie Hitchcock said. “Hopefully it helps them remember how special and unique their community is.”
Earlier this semester, the students visited Joppee, attended community engagement meetings and researched similar historical neighborhoods throughout the country to find ways to preserve the school. The preservation effort has also required them and the professors to pay attention to the community’s specific needs.
“It’s listening to them, it’s not us being like, ‘This is what you should do,’” graduate student Melissa Brown said.
Holliday said the community would like the school to be transformed into a communal space such as a community center, a museum or a place for senior residents and children.
The class will also attempt to address other issues Joppee residents have with improvements such as more street lighting to enhance safety, better drainage systems to curb flooding and more points of entry and exit to and from the community.
Holliday said many residents are concerned about how the community is changing, specifically because of a wide, treeless street with big privacy fences Habitat for Humanity constructed, different from Joppee’s typically long and narrow streets.
A challenge the students are facing is having to work within the neighborhood’s constraints while maintaining its aesthetic; it is located next to a cement factory. One solution they are looking at to address this is phytoremediation, which is the use of plants to block out noise and filter air.
Graduate student Lauren Wardwell said that although the existing conditions are challenging, they are part of what makes the project meaningful and personal to the neighborhood.
Habitat for Humanity hired an architect to do a preliminary investigation on historic preservation and adaptive reuse of the building, which Holliday believes is a “good step in the right direction.”
She said she is trying to convince Habitat for Humanity that the building could be purposeful to them.
Preserving the school can show the community that Habitat for Humanity has a commitment to the neighborhood and not just to a collection of houses, Holliday said.
“They don’t always think of themselves as building communities, but in Joppee they’ve built more than 100 houses in a very small neighborhood,” she said. “So that means that they have built a community, whether they’ve thought about it or not.”
