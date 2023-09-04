CAPPA sets scene for Cinematic Welcome event

Lights, camera, action — the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs will host its Cinematic Welcome event from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the CAPPA courtyard.
Susan Allert, CAPPA coordinator II in special programs, said this year’s cinematic theme came from the “big” part movies had during this summer. Complete with music from movie scores and iconic snacks, she said she’s hoping people can make good connections.
There will be a photo-op stop with a background and props to use, popcorn, swag bags, a Kona Ice truck where guests can redeem free ice cone coupons gained at entry, yard games and contests.
This annual event is meant to be an “embracing hug”, giving attendees a chance to see the college’s culture and meet peers and staff. Members who may not get to interact with students much like advisers, coordinators and Dean Ming-Han Li are planning to be in attendance.
After two weeks at school, Allert said this’ll be a way for students to see one another outside the classroom and get some facetime.
Student organizations will make their way to the event as well, showing attendees how they can get involved. Guests can keep cool with misting fans at the venue, though access to buildings will be available if someone gets too hot.
There will be a jump rope and hula hoop contest where winners will receive AMC Theatres gift cards. Giant variations of Jenga will be available to play, along with cornhole and Connect Four.
“I want the students to know that CAPPA is going to be their hub while they’re in school,” Allert said. “For fun, if they need anything from us, I want to make that connection between the students and staff.”
@hjgarcia0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.