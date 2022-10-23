Transformed from a tiny home into a trail pitstop, the UTA Bike Library is coming to campus with a shop to offer cyclists a place to mingle and fix their bikes.
Architecture students and campus facilities management hosted a meeting Friday to discuss design plans for the shop, which will be located off Lot 53 on Pecan Street and function as a maintenance and hang-out station for cyclists along a bike trail.
The Bike Library will allow students to check out bikes as a library resource free of cost for a full semester, FabLab librarian Morgan Chivers said. Chivers said this is a radical approach to librarianship and what libraries can be for people.
The Bike Library has been in the works for about a year, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special project director. Johnson said the tiny home housing the shop was built by architecture students in 2017, but they were never able to find a good use for it until now.
The shop will be placed along a current bike trail that goes through Arlington and breaks when it cuts across campus, he said. Both the city and university are collaborating to connect the path, which currently stops on the other side of Center Street.
The campus tried to have bike shops before, but they were never in good locations or staffed correctly, Johnson said. This shop is planned to have paid student staff operating the shop daily.
Architecture senior Alejandro Lara said the Bike Library represents the university’s push for the Office of Sustainability to be more present.
“A lot of students do ride bikes, and they're sort of concerned with the bike safety around UTA," Lara said. “So this is sort of a push for not only UTA but also for downtown Arlington to encourage bike travel.”
Brad McCorkle, Design Build program director and College of Architecture, Planning, and Public Affairs materials workshop director, said the library will also work as a facility to refurbish donated bikes for the upcoming bike share program with UTA Libraries.
A team of architecture students worked on designing the bike shop for their design build project. This is a program in CAPPA that gives senior architecture students hands-on experience in planning designs and building them into a physical reality, said architecture senior Analiese Bouloion.
McCorkle said the shop is planned to be moved to the building site in the next two to three weeks. Their goal is to have their part of the project completed by the end of the fall semester.
Architecture junior Tony Pham said he’s involved in the project as a member of the Office of Sustainability’s bicycle coordinating committee and he sees the Bike Library as a cultural center. Pham said cycling is a good community builder and the shop can be used to bring together experienced and new cyclists.
“We want this to be a center where anyone can come in and say, ‘hey, actually, this is so cool. I want to work on a bike,’” Pham said. “From there, it gets them into joining into something that they can take ownership of and gets them into connecting with other people who are also passionate about biking.”
