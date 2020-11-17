CAPPA encourages department communication with 2 new advisory councils

Two newly formed advisory councils aim to provide College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs students and faculty with more direct access to Dean Adrian Parr.
Parr recently assembled the Student Advisory Council and the Faculty Advisory Council to encourage open communication throughout the department in response to student organizations experiencing a lack of engagement and students struggling to shift into remote learning.
Both councils aim to provide access to the Dean by encouraging communication and increasing student and faculty representation. They will provide a platform for both faculty and students to voice their concerns and needs, according to the CAPPA website.
Amy Nguyen, interior design junior and vice president of UTA’s International Interior Design Association chapter, serves on the Student Advisory Council, which is made up of 12 students from various positions and majors.
The goal is to keep up with students’ well being, figure out their concerns and opinions, and try to improve the student experience while working remotely, Nguyen said.
After the pandemic, it’s been hard for CAPPA students to transition from in-person work to a virtual setting since CAPPA majors heavily revolve around interaction with other students, Nguyen said. In person, students can communicate with one another, build bonds and bounce ideas off each other.
Dean Parr established the council so students could reach out to organizations and like-minded peers to maintain the sense of community present before the pandemic, Nguyen said.
Some students don’t want to talk directly to the Dean, so the council provides a comfortable outlet for them to voice their concerns, she said.
“We are also students ourselves and we understand what others are going through in their studios and we can help each other out,” she said in an email.
Architecture junior Adan Hernandez said CAPPA is moving in a progressive direction, and the council will help bring issues to the attention of the dean.
The council will be able to lighten the stress of studio classes, he said.
Joowon Im, landscape architecture assistant professor, represents landscape architecture faculty and works as a bridge between them and the dean on the Faculty Advisory Council. The faculty council currently has four members.
The Faculty Advisory Council is currently working on ways to improve the CAPPA faculty community and advance its capability within the Metroplex and beyond, Im said.
“Ultimately, it will promote ideas generated by faculty members at CAPPA, find ways to make CAPPA more visible and engaged locally, nationally, and internationally, and more,” Im said.
