Canine companions help students unwind, relax during Doggy Days

Laughter, barking and dog hair filled the sixth floor of the Central Library as students and faculty de-stressed with fluffy companions Wednesday.
Doggy Days consists of several trainers bringing therapy dogs to campus for two hours, according to the UTA event’s calendar. Attendees get to relax and meet some of the cutest puppies in Arlington in the monthly event.
Therapy dog handler Kathryn Lancaster said both students and dogs enjoy their time at the event.
“Therapy dogs are specifically trained to bring comfort, calming and overall joy,” Lancaster said.
The handlers and dogs work in several locations such as nursing homes, hospitals and elementary reading programs, but UTA is her dog’s favorite, she said.
The university faculty coordinates with various therapy dog organizations to bring the animals and their handlers as volunteers on a consistent basis, Lancaster said.
There are several organizations that will evaluate and register therapy dogs, she said. One of them is Pet Partners and Alliance, where Lancaster registered through.
Six dogs were present for the event. One of them was Tucker, a poodle, who has been attending UTA events his whole career. The white and gray poodle is a registered therapy dog with Pet Partners and Alliance, and was a favorite among several students.
Psychology freshman Ami Moreno had been wanting to attend Doggy Days since last semester and was finally able to meet Tucker.
“I love dogs, any chance I get I’m gonna come for them,” Moreno said.
Moreno has two dogs at home, but still enjoyed coming out to meet, pet and play with Tucker and other friendly companions.
“I think it’s a nice way to get your mind off the stressful things that you are working on,” she said.
Tucker wasn’t the only dog getting lots of attention. A golden retriever named Lacy, was constantly wagging her tail as students surrounded her throughout the day.
Biology sophomore Beyily Brooks decided to attend the event after coming across a sign in the library, and she relaxed alongside the golden retriever.
Brooks said being with the dogs helped her calm down and relax after an exam.
