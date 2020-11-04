Candidates vie for Arlington City Council seats during night of uncertainty, high turnout

Election Day for many of Arlington’s City Council candidates meant an evening of uncertainty as results slowly trickled in throughout the night.
Arlington City Council representatives for Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7 were on the ballot, with a total of 10 candidates overall.
For the majority of the night, election results remained stagnant on Tarrant County’s website, leaving candidates waiting for more results in an already unusual local election.
City Council elections are normally held in May, but this year’s elections were postponed to Nov. 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In District 1, incumbent Helen Moise ran against Jeremy “J.J.” Fenceroy. Moise has served as a council member since 2018.
Fenceroy came into election season looking to maintain the two-year term limit enacted by a citizen vote on November 2018. He also opposed raising the Arlington general sales tax, and he wanted to follow the citizens’ lead on short-term rental agreements, according to his campaign website.
Moise held a lead over Fenceroy on Election Day, clearing 66.87% of the votes as of midnight.
“We’re very happy with [the] results,” Moise said. “It proves that in Arlington, the voters care about their neighborhoods. It’s a big part of our lives here and just seeing all the great people that turned out to work on my campaign with me who care so much about their neighborhoods; that’s what we’re about.”
With her campaign winding down, Moise said she was surprised to see new voters interested and wanting to learn about the process of this year’s election.
“You can tell I’m tired, my voice is gone. I’ve been at the polls working all day,” she said. “I do think that this is a really strong win for Arlington.”
The District 2 race included Raul H. Gonzalez and Jo Anna Cardoza.
Gonzalez served on the Mansfield Independent School District school board for 10 years before running for City Council. He wanted to help lower Arlington property taxes and continue improvements to the city’s streets and roads. He also wanted to keep strong support for police officers and firefighters.
On election night, Gonzalez cleared 54.06% of the votes as of midnight.
Cardoza said she hopes Gonzalez truly represents the District 2 community in the City Council.
“One of the reasons why I decided to run is because I believe there’s a huge disconnect between the people on the City Council and the everyday person,” she said. “I hope that he really does represent the needs of the community because we have a lot of issues.”
District 6 between John Hibbs and Ruby Faye Woolridge remained tight throughout the evening, staying within less than one percentage point for the majority of the night.
Hibbs has served in the Arlington Independent School District for nine years and ran on a platform of bringing in more small businesses, ending generational poverty and increasing jobs.
Woolridge campaigned on a platform of bringing in employment opportunities, improving quality of life, raising wages and keeping taxes low.
The race to represent District 7 had four candidates, so while incumbent Victoria Farrar-Myers held a lead, she had not cleared 50% of the votes to secure the seat and avoid a runoff election, as of midnight.
Farrar-Myers, a former UTA political science professor, was first elected to City Council in 2016 and has served as deputy mayor pro tempore since 2018.
She has prioritized her campaign on small businesses, jobs and lower taxes.
She said she wants to see the city maneuver through the pandemic effectively and provide support for Arlington’s businesses to recover economically.
“[COVID-19] is not behind us,” she said. “We have to continue to plan and make sure we’re ready for the deployment of a vaccine when it’s ready. [There’s] budget issues, continuing to work with our small businesses and help them come back from the pandemic.”
Farrar-Myers ran against Antoine Lane, Chris “Dobi” Dobson and Hunter Crow.
Dobson, who held the third-place spot as early results came in, said that much like the rest of the country, he was still watching and waiting for more results to come in as the night went on.
Dobson ran on a platform of ending class and racial disparities as well as improving policing and public safety.
He said regardless of what the final results may be, he’s glad to see increased voter turnout and hopes that engagement remains in future elections.
“In six months we have a mayor’s race of Arlington in May, and so I think it’s incredibly important that we try to keep as many people who voted in this November election involved,” he said.
