UTA to hold President Jennifer Cowley’s investiture ceremony Friday

This Friday, waves of UTA faculty and staff, delegates from other universities and community leaders, partners and other honored guests will stream into College Park Center to witness President Jennifer Cowley receive the authority and symbols of presidency.
The Presidential Investiture Ceremony will commence at 2:30 p.m., celebrating the history of UTA and Cowley’s accomplishments to come. The event is open to the Maverick community, and RSVP is appreciated but not required.
A typical investiture ceremony formally swears in a new university president and invests them with the powers of leadership of the university, said Mark LaVelle, assistant vice president for alumni and donor engagement.
“The faculty precess in regalia and there’s a lot of speeches and “Pomp and Circumstance” plays,” LeVelle said. “We’re doing part of that but not quite so formal.”
Cowley is the 10th president of UTA, but she is only the third who’s chosen to have an investiture, LeVelle said. In 2004, UTA held the ceremony for President James Spaniolo, who had the only investiture since the first UTA President Jack Woolf in 1960.
“We’re doing it because she really wants to meet as many students as possible. [A] big part of her goals is to engage with the students and get to know them and find out what they want UT Arlington to be,” LeVelle said. “It's more of a casual social event, but it's a chance for you to say hello and get to know her.”
University presidents typically wait a year into their presidency to hold their investiture, LeVelle said. But Cowley wanted to move forward quickly, coming out of a period when the university didn’t have many gatherings.
Cowley officially entered her role as the university’s first female president April 28, taking the reins from previous interim President Teik Lim, who led the university from 2020-2022, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“I think she wanted [this] to happen at the start of the school year to sort of set things off and set the tone of building the community,” he said.
Cowley hasn’t been idle in the five months since taking office. She has attended over 100 events and established her five strategic themes, according to her 100-day update. She’s also reshaped UTA’s leadership organizational structure with new roles and staff, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Multiple guest presenters will present at the ceremony, including Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and UT System Chancellor James Milliken, he said. While speakers will wear academic attire, the audience will dress more business casual for the street festival taking place afterward.
The street festival will follow the ceremony at 4 p.m. on Spaniolo Drive and feature food trucks, street performers and the chance for people to greet and congratulate Cowley.
Tickets are not required, and general seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis except in reserved areas. The event will also be livestreamed on the Office of the President's website.
