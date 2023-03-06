The Art of Observation Exhibit encourages attendees to slow down

Most art gallery visitors spend an average between eight to 25.4 seconds viewing each artwork, but UTA's Spring 2023 Fine Art Collections exhibition encourages attendees to slow down and observe.
“The Art of Observation” is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday until May 5 and is located at the Visual Resource Commons and Gallery in the Fine Arts Building. It aims to support student works and writings, particularly formal and visual analysis assignments, said Cheryl Mitchell, assistant professor of practice and collections specialist.
The exhibit invites viewers to practice slow looking by sitting with an artwork, taking time to get to know it visually and writing down every detail that they see as a mental exercise, according to the exhibition's website.
“Slow looking is important because the longer you look at something, the more you see, the more you discover,” Mitchell said. “There’s generally a difference between seeing, looking and observing.”
Looking and observing are done with intent to seek and search for something, Mitchell said. It connects the mind and the eyes together. She added that spending at least 5 minutes to view the artwork is ideal.
The gallery’s pieces are also geared towards slow looking, highlighting the texture, lines, color and other elements, said Ezriel Wilson, UTA Fine Arts Collection intern.
To encourage the slow looking, Mitchell said the exhibition has fewer pieces and the couches are turned to face the artwork, insead of them facing each other like usual.
“Seek and Find” flyers listing the 21 elements and principles of art along with “building blocks” used to construct artwork and textbooks are available in the exhibit to help students analyze the pieces.
“It’s like rereading a book, right? Your favorite book, you think you know it, but then you go back and you’re like, ‘Oh, I missed that section,’” Mitchell said.
While the exhibit targets art students, Mitchell said students from other majors are also welcome, especially for those taking art appreciation classes. The exhibit can also be helpful for nurses and physicians, as developing their observation skills is important.
Mitchell said she was assisted by her museum studies students to arrange the exhibit. She pulled the artworks from the UTA Fine Arts Collections, which she said they use as a teaching collection tool for students, so they could get physically closer to the artworks.
“Every time you go to a museum, [they say] ‘don’t get too close,’ ‘don’t touch it,’ and it should be accessible,” Mitchell said. “Yes, there are rules for reasons, but one of the driving factors in my museums studies courses is to put the arts in the students’ hands, because it builds confidence.”
She added that they made sure to make the exhibit accessible by having a broad wide path around the seating and placing the pieces lower on the walls.
Mitchell said one of the crowd favorites is the “Desert Bracelet,” which comes from artist Salvador Dalí’s melting clock series.
Art history senior Ashley Miller said the exhibit is a good conversation piece with other students. “I had like three friends here with me. We wouldn’t be quiet, quite literally. So I think it’s good on getting people to think and interact with each other,” she said.
The exhibit is a good time for people to pause and not be overwhelmed by wanting to see everything, Wilson said.
“Life’s too busy. We’re too caught up in all of the things going on all at once, all the time,” Wilson said. “Coming in and having that moment to just sit free and be with the art, that moment and that moment alone is all that matters when you come into the [Visual Resource Commons and Gallery] and see this exhibition.”
