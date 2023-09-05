 Skip to main content
Mav Express office moves to College Park District

The Mav ID office will move to 435 Spaniolo Drive in the College Park District. The office will be fully functional with the same hours Sept. 5. 

The Mav Express office relocated to 435 Spaniolo Drive in the College Park District Tuesday. With no disruption in services, it will operate under the same hours. 

Mav IDs are UTA’s official identification for students. Losing it can cause trouble accessing certain campus buildings, student discounts, meal plans and account funds, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. 

Christopher Fulton, executive director of IT Services for Administration and Campus Operations, said in an email that many of the services they offer can be done remotely, so they felt a smaller space would suffice.

After 23 years in the University Center, he said the move will help match their needs by being near venues with higher foot traffic.

“We are also really looking forward to being so close to all of the activity that comes with the College Park Center, The Green at College Park, the student housing, and the dining venues – it’s just a great place for us to move to,” Fulton said.

