Campus traditions dating back to 1980s come back to life amid return to in-person classes

UTA is filled with generations of students, faculty, staff and alumni that have created traditions over the years. Those traditions, along with the university, took a major hit when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
With fall approaching and the university taking steps to bring life back to campus, it seems like those traditions will be back in action.
“Traditions are really important to understand the campus culture and activities that go on,” said Stephanie McAlpine, director of communications, planning and operations for the Division of Student Affairs.
McAlpine said the university is doing what they can to rebound from the pandemic by enhancing the importance of connecting and enjoying life with one another.
There are many opportunities to get involved in campus traditions. Activity Fair Day, for example, is expected to be offered in person Sept. 1. Students can meet new people, create their own network and really make the campus their own, she said.
“When you leave UTA, it’s not just your degree to go away with,” she said. “It’s the experience of being a student here, and some of the traditions are part of that experience.”
Political science senior Corrina Sullivan, works for the Maverick Involvement team. She said she worked at Homecoming her freshman year.
Everyone around her was excited about the event and just having fun, Sullivan said.
McAlpine said that students created almost all the UTA traditions and built them from the things they love and enjoy. There are also giveaways for students to stock up on UTA swag during events.
“We have student ambassadors and others who helped shape what homecoming looks like, what all of our different events are [like],” she said. “That’s one of the great things, they’re all fun.”
McAlpine said her favorite tradition is Oozeball, an annual mud volleyball tournament, which was voted by students as the most popular tradition on campus.
Nursing junior Maya Aqqad said Oozeball is her favorite tradition because it feels like a community getting together and playing together.
McAlpine encourages students to contact Student Affairs for any questions and to give feedback on things that interest them. If there is a tradition that students would like to start, don’t be afraid to pitch the idea.
“I think that’s the best thing about just getting involved [and] participating in traditions,” Sullivan said. “You do feel connected to the campus and the community as a whole.”
Oozeball: A student, faculty, staff and alumni favorite, Oozeball is a mud volleyball tournament held each fall since 1989.
Activity Fair Day: On the second Wednesday of the fall and spring semester, student organizations, university departments and local vendors showcase their organizations for all students to engage in.
Bed Races: Teams of students race along the Maverick Stadium turf with beds on wheels. The team with the best time wins.
Homecoming: Held in November, the university hosts alumni and celebrates the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Other events such as the Blue & White Bash and Coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen showcase the diverse traditions of the university.
Semana De Cultura: The Office of Multicultural Affairs hosts the week-long event in September that celebrates the heritage and diversity of UTA’s Hispanic/Latino community.
Mavsmeet Convocation: One of the newest UTA traditions welcomes new Mavericks to kick off the academic year the day before classes begin.
International Week: Since 1977, UTA has hosted a weeklong celebration in the spring featuring cultures from the international student population.
