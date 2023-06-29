 Skip to main content
Campus to close Monday, Tuesday for Independence Day

The Gateway Tower on June 1 at the intersection of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street. 

The university will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of Independence Day, according to a universitywide email.

Classes are canceled, so the ones originally set to begin Monday will start Wednesday. If students have questions about how this impacts coursework, reach out to the instructor, department chair or dean.

“I encourage you to embrace this moment of respite, whether by spending time with loved ones, pursuing personal hobbies or simply taking a well-deserved break,” President Jennifer Cowley said in an email to the staff.

Holiday hours of operation for services around campus can be found on the university’s website.

