Campus Recreation shows off what the MAC has to offer with RecStravaganza

The excited buzz of students mingling, music pumping through the air and the sweet aroma of desserts from food trucks defined the evening at RecStravaganza on Thursday.
RecStravaganza, originally named by Travis Lankford, the previous Sports Program assistant director, is an annual event hosted by Campus Recreation. The event is for students to have fun, get involved and see everything the Maverick Activities Center has to offer.
“Here at Campus Recreation, a lot of people look at us as like, ‘oh, it’s just a recreation department,’ or ‘it’s a weight room.’” Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director, said. “But I always like to look at our department and what we do as difference makers for the UTA community.”
During the 2021 RecStravaganza, there were more regulations on what it could pull off, limiting promotion and activities due to COVID-19. However, Hale said that the department will be able to run this event to its fullest potential.
Vanshika Vaghashia, business management and marketing senior, attended the event as a UTA Spirit Groups volunteer and part of the dance team. This was her second time volunteering at the event.
“I actually really enjoyed it last year,” she said. “I love seeing all the students come out and doing several activities with food stations and things like that, so it’s a pretty fun event.”
Vaghashia worked with handing out 800 T-shirts for students to tie-dye.
Public relations sophomore Dalilah Aguilar said this was her second year going to RecStravaganza and thought it was more calm and organized this year.
“I feel like there’s more of a crowd,” she said. “And the weather’s definitely cooperating better than last year.”
@andrea_cgr03
