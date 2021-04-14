Campus Recreation hosts Sunset Yoga to fight virtual fatigue

Campus Recreation is hosting Sunset Yoga, a new event catered to help students overcome virtual fatigue, at Brazos Park on Wednesdays and Fridays 6 to 7 p.m.
Sunset Yoga is free and gives participants the opportunity to add movement to their bodies and work on their overall well-being. Fitness assistant director Sineyda Ortiz said students are experiencing virtual fatigue, and the yoga class serves as a safe space.
On the stage at Brazos Park, participants wore athletic gear, spread out on their yoga mats, took off their shoes and followed the instructor’s lead as they participated in several stretches.
Fitness instructor Sydney Rose provided some of her favorite stretches to be creative and make the class flow.
“I feel like yoga is not a thing that people very often take the time to do or engage in, especially if it’s not in a free way,” Rose said. “This is a great way to expose people to that because it can do so much for us and our bodies.”
Ortiz advises students to attend the yoga class even if they have never tried yoga.
“You have to try yoga and experience it in order for you to see the benefits that it does for your overall well-being,” she said.
Classes are held at Brazos Park, but the last two classes held April 28 and April 30 will be located in the Maverick Activities Center.
