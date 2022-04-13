Campus reacts to spring 2022 referenda results

The two referendums on the spring 2022 ballot generated divisive discussion across the student body. The passing of one and the rejection of the other mixed excitement and disappointment for potential changes on campus.
The Student Life and Community Initiative referendum proposed increasing the student union fee to renovate the University Center, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The Student Green Fund referendum asked to establish a fee to enable new campus sustainability initiatives.
The student body voted 730 in favor of the UC renovations, and 733 opposed. The Student Green Fund had 1,103 in favor, and 358 opposed.
The Student Life and Community Initiative
If the referendum passed, the student union fee would increase from $39 to $150 for the spring and fall and $75 per summer semester, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. However, the fee increase wouldn’t take effect until construction completes in fall 2026.
The Student Life and Community Initiative project will be shelved, as it requires student approval to proceed, UC director David Albart said. There is a possibility it could be reintroduced at a later date, but those discussions haven’t taken place.
Albart said he was disappointed for students who supported the project and wished the renovations could proceed.
“We anticipated that there would be a little bit more support for it,” he said. “I never anticipated it to be a complete landslide, by any means and imagination, but I was hopeful that we would have a fairly comfortable margin of support amongst the students.”
Nibi Khadka, public health junior and College of Nursing and Health Innovation student senator,
helped get the Student Life and Community Initiative referendum on the ballot.
With campaigning efforts both for and against the Student Life and Community Initiative, Khadka said she wasn’t surprised by the results.
“But my initial thought, whenever I put this on the ballot, was that it was going to be a ‘yes,’” she said.
Albart said he thinks the pandemic impacted the student body’s decision on the referendum.
Students want to keep tuition the same, and he doesn’t fault them for that, he said.
Electrical engineering undergraduate Kolin Kilpatrick campaigned against the Student Life and Community Initiative referendum. When he first heard about the project, he said he was concerned.
“I felt like the student orgs [were] trying to make the current students scapegoats to charge students in the future for something that they never had any say in, and I didn’t like that,” Kilpatrick said.
Student Green Fund
The green fee would help implement sustainability initiatives on campus, such as promoting renewable energy, reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program and providing student internships, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
It proposes a new $5 fee per fall and spring semester and $2.50 during the summer.
Chief sustainability officer Meghna Tare said with the student body’s approval, the green fund awaits for incoming President Jennifer Cowley to make the final decision on whether it will be implemented.
During tabling and campaigning, there was a lot of enthusiasm and support for the fund from students, Tare said.
“I was very optimistic and positive, but the number was just overwhelming, and it was nice to see that many students supporting it,” she said.
Hanan Boukhaima, graduate student and College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs student senator, penned the resolution that brought the green fund to the ballot.
“It’s a big win for us,” Boukhaima said. “We’re going to have enough funds to do great projects on campus to be [a] more environmentally friendly campus.”
Tare said students like supporting things that they can touch and feel.
When projects directly impact students academically and in their daily lives, students become more invested in them, she said.
Architecture sophomore Tony Pham helped with campaigning for the green fund referendum.
“We worked so hard, and we’re very excited that this passed because what that means is that we’re getting so much money to be pouring in for the projects and initiatives that will benefit all the students on campus,” Pham said.
He said he wasn’t surprised at the green fund referendum result, but the margin of students who voted “yes” did surprise him.
There’s a clear mandate for the five-year fund, Pham said. The student body has confidence in the fee and its potential to improve the university.
Boukhaima said she was not surprised by the results of the election.
She said she believes students are conscious or aware of the state of the environment. She’s hopeful for the next step in the process, where the administration decides to officially implement the green fund.
Albart said this semester’s election turnout was the highest ever for a spring election.
“We’re starting to see more and more people take that step of making their voice heard,” he said. “While it didn’t go in our favor, I think showing that three votes is what swung in the negative direction for us, shows how minimal that margin can be.”
