Campus network connections to receive an upgrade

Over the rest of the semester, UTA’s wired network will undergo a campuswide upgrade.
The Network Switch Refresh is a project organized by the Office of Information Technology with the purpose of replacing aging hardware on campus. The project primarily affects faculty and administrators with campus offices because it deals with wired connections. In this upgrade, there isn’t a change to the Wi-Fi network, said Jason Hardy, Office of Information Technology director of infrastructure and operations, who is responsible for the university’s network.
The campus’ wired network is estimated to be entirely switched by July 24, ending with the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building, according to the project webpage.
The network upgrades are being done through a building-by-building approach, Hardy said. It’s usually an overnight process to replace the old network equipment, ending with a network test the next morning before campus operations start. So far, they’ve completed about 20 buildings.
The Central Library is planned for after the semester is over to minimize the impact on students.
The last network update at UTA occurred about seven years ago, Hardy said. “Just like computers, we have to upgrade network equipment from time to time.”
Depending on the equipment, there are updates to the wired network about every seven to 10 years, with the last update in Spring 2017, he said. UTA bought the equipment for the network upgrade in November 2021 but faced a 13-month delay in receiving it due to a global supply chain shortage of computer chips.
“We obviously wanted to have this done last year, and under normal circumstances in different supply chain circumstances, we would have been able to do it much sooner,” Hardy said.
