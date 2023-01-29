Campus leadership holds event in wake of Tyre Nichols' death and investigation

UTA will host an event in response to the Memphis police releasing footage of Tyre Nichols’ death, university President Jennifer Cowley announced in a universitywide email.
Students are invited to join campus leadership to support each other following the ongoing tragedies at 3 p.m. Monday in the Palo Duro Lounge, Cowley said in the email. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was aggressively beaten by five officers Jan. 7 when he was caught running away after being pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. He died three days later.
“I, for one, think about the future generations of law enforcement officers, social workers and nurses being prepared here at UTA,” Cowley said in the email. “As our students pursue these careers, they have the opportunity to make a difference in our communities.”
Nichols was the father of a 4-year-old boy and worked for FedEx, according to the Associated Press. He also did photography, and on the day he was arrested, he was on his way home from taking pictures.
Protests are taking place nationwide against police brutality. During a press conference Friday, Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells advocated for peaceful protest instead of uproar.
“Please, please protest, but protest safely,” Wells said.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a press conference Friday that he’s been in contact with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis since last Saturday about the events, and has been preparing for protests.
All five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping, according to NPR. The officers are all Black.
“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” President Joe Biden said in a press release. “It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.”
Biden said in the release that Nichols’ parents deserve a full, transparent investigation.
“I recently read an interview with Tyre's mother, who remarkably remained optimistic — sharing her sincere belief that something ‘good and positive’ will come from this ‘when it's all over,’” Cowley said.
Cowley added that resources are available for students feeling overwhelmed or in need of assistance through the Counseling and Psychological Services program. Faculty and staff can seek help through the Employee Assistance Program.
