Campus gone quiet: The Shorthorn's last newspaper of the semester

One last print
The Shorthorn suspended print production when it was clear students would not return to campus. Now, we've published one last issue for the spring to archive this historic semester.
Inside you'll find articles on the impacts of COVID-19, how students have reacted, campus updates and a special section aiming to capture what it's like to be a student during the pandemic.
Click on the article's headline to be redirected to the web version of the article. Links can be found below the PDF as well.
Inside this edition:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.