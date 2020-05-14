You are the owner of this article.
Campus gone quiet: The Shorthorn's last newspaper of the semester

One last print

The Shorthorn suspended print production when it was clear students would not return to campus. Now, we've published one last issue for the spring to archive this historic semester.

Inside you'll find articles on the impacts of COVID-19, how students have reacted, campus updates and a special section aiming to capture what it's like to be a student during the pandemic.

Click on the article's headline to be redirected to the web version of the article. Links can be found below the PDF as well. 


Inside this edition:

Hear from a student who tested positive, a soon-to-be mother preparing for birth in the pandemic, professors dealing with the transition and others.
Isabel Muñoz is part of a team of 12 staff members at Clinicas Mi Doctor, a clinic which serves primarily Hispanic and Latin communities by testing for coronavirus.
With the pandemic keeping most people confined to their houses, domestic violence is increasing in severity, and many fear that intimate partner homicide will also increase.
Students who are immunocompromised or organ transplant patients and those who have lung diseases, heart conditions, diabetes and more must live especially carefully during the pandemic.
If a student or employee gets sick because of the coronavirus, the fallout and blame could fall on the shoulders of our campus and UT System leaders.
Almost 175 students answered our questions on how they were dealing with social distancing after being away from the campus for two months.
With three of the five phases already implemented, upcoming phases will include the use of reserves and furloughs/layoffs to address the budgets of fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
Universities must meet the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s criteria for two consecutive years, and UTA will complete the board’s criteria on Aug. 31.
Eight out of 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years or older, and the CDC recommends older adults stay home as much as possible.
While some students were able to return home before restrictions on travel from the U.S. and other countries took hold, others were kept in the states and forced to adapt.
After the national tournament was canceled due to the outbreak, the men's wheelchair basketball team is focusing on academic studies and in-home training.
Philip Baiden, social work assistant professor, said having proper support mechanisms such as someone to talk to during the pandemic can help one cope with the stress and trauma of COVID-19.
Different professors had varying experiences with online classes prior to the campus shutdown, and each course provided different challenges in the transition.
Offering people basic income can be effective especially during an unpredictable crisis like this pandemic.
The Shorthorn sports desk talks to UTA’s coaches about how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected each of the university's sports programs.
