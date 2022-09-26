Campus elections open through Oct. 6

As filing for campus elections opened Monday, Campaign Kickoff drew students around tables in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge to discover the responsibilities of each role.
There are open positions for Homecoming king and queen, Student Senate, UTA Ambassadors and the Student Service Fee Allocation Committee. The Student Senate has 28 spots available, Ambassadors have 18 and the Student Service Fee Allocation Committee has three. The Student Service Fee Allocation Committee and Ambassadors’ term lengths range from one to two years, while the student senate’s terms range from six months to a year.
Filing to run for a position costs $10 and will run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 6. Students can file online on the university’s website.
Chief Justice Niset Moreno said these positions allow students to get involved on campus.
“Campus elections are a big thing, and we should treat it that way. We’re glad to just give some people some good information but also some good pizza,” she said, gesturing to a table with pizza for attendees.
Homecoming king and queen
Many students run for Homecoming king and queen, Chief of Staff Noreen Flores said.
The top three candidates for Homecoming king and top three for Homecoming queen form the Homecoming court. During the Homecoming parade, they’ll have a spot on a float with Blaze, according to Flores. President Jennifer Cowley will announce the winners Nov. 12 at the Homecoming basketball game.
“After they’ve picked the winner, you get to wear your little sash and your crown,” Flores said. “I think that’s pretty exciting. I mean, yes. It’s stressful. It’s nerve-wracking, but why not take chances, right?”
Student Senate
The Student Senate represents each college and school and writes, researches and votes on resolutions to suggest changes to university policies, according to a display board offering an overview of the Student Government.
Terms last from six months to a year, and the senators are elected to represent the college, division or school under which their declared or intended major falls, according to an information sheet at the event.
UTA Ambassadors
The UTA Ambassadors are the official hosts and hostesses of the university, serving under the direction of Mr. and Ms. UTA — David Nguyen and A’Nyria Harper — according to a display board offering an overview of the Ambassadors.
They can serve from one to two years and assist in promoting new and old campus traditions, according to the display board. They assist in events from Homecoming to Spirit Week, focusing on increasing awareness of what’s happening on campus.
Student Service Fee Allocation Committee
The Student Service Fee Allocation Committee assists in suggesting where the Student Service Fee goes. The program has helped pay for scholarships and other initiatives around campus, according to Tony Pham, Student Service Allocation Committee representative.
After suggesting where the funds should be allocated, the committee’s recommendations are sent to President Cowley for review.
“Thankfully, there’s a way for students to get involved, so that way students can actually give input,” Pham said.
Campaigning begins Oct. 10, and polling will be Oct. 24 and 25. Voters can participate online, and there will be a polling site in the UC for in-person voting.
