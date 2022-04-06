Campus election results announced at Party after the Polls

Anticipation for the 2022 student body election results filled the air as students gathered in Brazos Park for the Party after the Polls on Tuesday.
UTA Ambassadors hosted the event to announce the newly-elected Student Body president, vice president, student ambassadors and Student Government senators.
Student Body President-elect Teresa Nguyen said she was close to giving up the race before her victory but ended up in tears as she was announced the winner.
“What's the point of giving up on something already started?” Nguyen said. “This is the prize that I need to give to all my supporters, not just me.”
She strives to create an affordable university for students, especially those from other countries and people of color.
Vice President-elect Lokesh Hadagali ran unopposed and is looking forward to working with the president, as well as working with students from different backgrounds and growing as a leader.
Ms. UTA-elect A’Nyria Harper said she wants to be a role model for first generation and Black students.
“I was that student who just stayed in my dorm, didn't come outside, and now I’m [Ms.] UTA,” Harper said.
She said she wants students to get out and be involved in campus activities.
Harper said she can't wait to begin her partnership with Mr. UTA-elect David Nguyen, who ran for the role after serving as an ambassador, to increase his campus involvement.
Nguyen said he will work to make the ambassadors more like a family that will support the student body rather than just be an organization.
With each upcoming Mr. and Ms. UTA, the position is unique to each individual and the way they run the organization, said Ms. UTA Safa Sheikh.
Sheikh said she learned the ins and outs of the program and gained pride in the university throughout her time as Ms. UTA.
The next Mr. and Ms. UTA should value the UTA’s diversity and make everyone feel included, Sheikh said.
“I hope that they learn what it means to truly be a Maverick and have that Maverick pride and spirit here at UTA,” she said.
Teresa Nguyen said everyone has a different leadership style, but she hopes to lead with compassion and focus on students' mental health.
“It's, more importantly, what I can do for them instead of the title,” she said.
