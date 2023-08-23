Campus continues construction projects into fall

As the semester swings to a start, UTA is finishing several major renovations to the Central Library and University Hall, with future projects also coming.

Troy Yoder, director of institutional construction, said he believes the changes to the library will be one of the most significant renovations this fall. The building’s roughly 350 windows have been re-placed, and Yoder’s team has resealed and power washed the library’s exterior.

“The entire outside of the building is essentially brand new,” Yoder said.

The roughly $1.4 million project took about a year and a half of planning to develop. Construction of the windows began toward the end of March and was completed mid-August.

The library’s interior was also renovated, receiving new furniture on floors three through five, as well as minor updates to the sixth floor. This process can become unexpectedly complex when power circuits and data need to be rerun to different locations.

“Nowadays when we do furniture, it involves utilities as well, especially the library,” Yoder said. “It’s not just an installation of furniture, it’s a full coordination of all kinds of things.”

According to Yoder, the interior library renovations took about 18 months to design, but not much was executed until the furniture arrived in April.

School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building opens after three years of development The School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building is expected to foster collaboration between the two schools.

All the renovations were complete by the end of June. University Hall is also receiving renovations. When UTA completed the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital last spring, the fifth floor of University Hall — which previously held nursing-related programs — went vacant when the departments transferred to the new building.

The spaces that were vacated had to be combined and renovated into a space for linguistics and other departments, Yoder said. The project cost about $1.1 million to complete.

The university is also replacing the roof of University Hall, as well as power washing and painting. As a result, students should expect the northwest entrance to be closed. It is unknown when the entrance will open again, Yoder said.

Other spaces around campus follow the same process as the University Hall renovations. When a new building is finished, departments relocate to better their circumstances.

Similarly, the College of Education moved to Trimble Hall and Hammond Hall, leaving vacancies in Carlisle Hall and Science Hall. Now, the university is refreshing those spaces for the next tenants, Yoder said.

This article was featured in the Aug. 23 print Check out more from this print edition and find what to read next.

“We’re always working behind the scenes to try to manage space usage and space utilization,” he said. “That’s a big project that nobody really sees because it’s moving vans, and it’s painters.”

Current projects aside, the campus has several projects scheduled for the future. There are plans to construct an MRI machine in the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research building’s basement, and the Greek Life Center will likely begin construction to be finished toward the end of the spring semester.

UTA also made progress in remodeling the Cooper Street bridges since the student design contest last semester. A contractor has been hired to continue moving the project forward. All construction projects on campus go through the same selection progress before being considered for approval.

Typically, a department head will reach out and request design services. Then, the campus assigns an architect or interior designer to work with the departments on drawings and specifications, Yoder said.

After the designs and drawings are complete, they are evaluated and priced so a budget can be created for the project. If the department is ready to move forward with the project, they submit a space request to the Space Allocation Resource Committee. If that’s approved, they can move forward with construction.

Students interested in keeping up with more construction information can sign up for the university’s MavWire newsletter, since updates usually arrive there first, Yoder said. Occasionally, the president and senior administrative staff will also make the announcements.

@PMALKOMES

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu